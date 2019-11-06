Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Norbord alerts:

NYSE OSB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 307,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 88.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 220,611 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 3.3% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,397,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,063,000 after acquiring an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 84.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 170,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 19.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.