Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a report issued on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Norbord has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord by 1.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,457,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Norbord by 2,057.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Norbord by 310.0% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norbord by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Norbord by 37.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

