Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 465,015.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,225 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 21.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,220,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Nomura by 121.7% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 583.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 182.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 112,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,023. Nomura has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.39.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

