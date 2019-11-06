Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.
NMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 465,015.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,225 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 21.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,220,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 212,995 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Nomura by 121.7% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 583.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 182.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 160,395 shares during the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
