Noir (NOR) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $200,165.00 and $6.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00222551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.01494855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029197 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,187,698 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

