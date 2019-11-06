Noah Coin (NOAH) Hits Market Cap of $9.44 Million

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAH) traded down 73.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Noah Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last seven days, Noah Coin has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noah Coin has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $1,668.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noah Coin Profile

Noah Coin’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. Noah Coin’s total supply is 91,584,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,687,957,978 tokens. Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noah Coin’s official website is noahcoin.org

Noah Coin Token Trading

Noah Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, DDEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noah Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noah Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

