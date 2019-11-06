Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $1,833.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.