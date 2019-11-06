NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NTDOY opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $49.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

