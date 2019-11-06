Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $11.25

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.25 to $11.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEXA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

