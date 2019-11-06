New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $34,000 Investment in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTTR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $870.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

