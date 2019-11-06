New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPC. Mizuho raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $32.71.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

