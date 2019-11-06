New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.15. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

