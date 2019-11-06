New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. New Relic updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.92. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on New Relic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. First Analysis downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $632,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,568 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

