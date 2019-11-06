New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Stake Lifted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in New Media Investment Group by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in New Media Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,093.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Reed bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. New Media Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $512.88 million, a P/E ratio of 282.67 and a beta of 1.12.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. New Media Investment Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

