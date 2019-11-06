Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,073. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 466.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NBIX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $326,563.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total transaction of $7,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,508 shares in the company, valued at $44,653,497.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,795 shares of company stock worth $11,306,788 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.