NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Cowen from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on NetApp to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on NetApp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cross Research cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $56.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.88. 2,771,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,943. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,333.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 315.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.