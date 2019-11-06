Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UEPS. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

