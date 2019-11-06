Neovasc (NVC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Neovasc to post earnings of C($1.89) per share for the quarter.

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.30) by C$0.73. The business had revenue of C$0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.81 million.

Neovasc has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.82.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

