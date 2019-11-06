Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) PT Set at $9.00 by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) received a $9.00 price target from research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NVCN stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Neovasc by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Neovasc by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares during the last quarter.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

