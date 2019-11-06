Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, analysts expect Neos Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Neos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEOS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

