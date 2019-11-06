NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Benchmark set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 595,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,615. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,843 shares of company stock worth $7,646,311. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

