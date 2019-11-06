Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYGN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.04.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,650. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.