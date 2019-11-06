Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,597. The company has a market cap of $98.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.35. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

