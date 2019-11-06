National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Yangarra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yangarra Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$31.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.70 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on YGR. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Laurentian cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cormark cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Yangarra Resources stock opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$3.85.

In other news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,636.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 858,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$927,576.36. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,583,064 shares in the company, valued at C$6,270,362. In the last three months, insiders bought 96,940 shares of company stock worth $142,543.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

