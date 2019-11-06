NantHealth (NH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect NantHealth to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. NantHealth had a negative return on equity of 10,113.15% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NASDAQ NH opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen set a $1.00 target price on NantHealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.