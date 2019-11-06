Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.07, approximately 8,036,542 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 12,534,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.77.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.69.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director Tanya S. Beder bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at $506,834.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.