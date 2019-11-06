Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-12.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.61 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYL. TheStreet lowered shares of Mylan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.03.

NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 556,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,091,763. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melina E. Higgins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sjoerd S. Vollebregt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.11 per share, with a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,910.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

