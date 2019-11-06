Mycelx Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Down 21.1%

Shares of Mycelx Technologies Corp (LON:MYX) were down 21.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), approximately 21,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.38. The company has a market cap of $10.21 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

In other news, insider Connie Mixon acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £247,500 ($323,402.59).

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides novel water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

