Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.79. 280,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

