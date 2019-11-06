Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

NYSE NOC traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.14. 50,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $383.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

