Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 4,120 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 358,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 35.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.74. 382,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $86.74 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.