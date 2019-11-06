Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) to Issue GBX 8.25 Dividend

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MUT remained flat at $GBX 862 ($11.26) during trading on Wednesday. 50,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 845.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 773.85. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a market cap of $569.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

