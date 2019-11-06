Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) to Issue GBX 8.25 Dividend

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MUT remained flat at $GBX 862 ($11.26) during trading on Wednesday. 50,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,460. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 845.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 773.85. Murray Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 858 ($11.21). The company has a market cap of $569.87 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.
