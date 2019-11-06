Murphy Oil Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $33.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

