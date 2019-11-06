Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Trims Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Buckle were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKE. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 217.1% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 369,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the second quarter worth $1,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,701,000 after acquiring an additional 97,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Buckle by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Buckle stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Buckle Inc has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckle Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

