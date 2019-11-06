Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stock Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 175.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 110.18, a quick ratio of 110.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. Innoviva Inc has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 141.80% and a return on equity of 168.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

