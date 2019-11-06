Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 660 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 151,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,170.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $863,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

