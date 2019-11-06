Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 5,840 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $368,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

NYSE TUP opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.93. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TUP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.