Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Inogen were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 34.5% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,671,000 after purchasing an additional 634,121 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,128,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Inogen by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Inogen Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.37.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland purchased 1,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,369.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch purchased 2,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,737.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

