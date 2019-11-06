M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $35,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 438.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $16,555,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

