MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

MSM stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $76.13. 12,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

