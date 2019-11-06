Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Mosaic stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after acquiring an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after acquiring an additional 66,312 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,185,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 426,016 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

