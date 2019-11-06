Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Gray Television worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 265,136 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Gray Television had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Gray Television and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 7,500 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $111,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,008,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,995,904.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,645,226.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,600 shares of company stock worth $158,230 over the last 90 days. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

