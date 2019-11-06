Morgan Stanley Sells 10,262 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of SM Energy worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in SM Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 45,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $125,200,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $945.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.33 and a beta of 2.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on SM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

