Morgan Stanley Purchases 66,255 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 190.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Vera Bradley worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $386.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.35 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 270,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,112.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joan B. Hall sold 57,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $625,190.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,969 shares of company stock valued at $964,996. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.