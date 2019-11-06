Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Glu Mobile worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $22,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $2,610,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 41.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 238,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,628 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Glu Mobile by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,794 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Glu Mobile to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $174,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 54,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $247,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,170.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

