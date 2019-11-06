Morgan Stanley Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $772,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 68.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 212,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TMF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

