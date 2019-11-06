Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

