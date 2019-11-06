Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $142,840.00 in Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ MNRO opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.98.
About Monro
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.
