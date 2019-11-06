Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $142,840.00 in Stock

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $142,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monro by 388.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 284,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monro by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Monro by 1,259.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the second quarter worth about $11,713,000.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Monro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.98.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

