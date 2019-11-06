Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 23,000 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $2,876,380.00.
Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 28,745 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $3,417,780.50.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $3,461,500.00.
MDB opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $184.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 360,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.
About Mongodb
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
