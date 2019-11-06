Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria Sells 23,000 Shares

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $2,876,380.00.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 28,745 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $3,417,780.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $3,461,500.00.

MDB opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97. Mongodb Inc has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after purchasing an additional 479,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,372,000 after purchasing an additional 612,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,630,000 after purchasing an additional 89,092 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 360,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

