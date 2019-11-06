Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.70 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

