Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.41. 719,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,515. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

